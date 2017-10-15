Nina Dobrev Vs. Julianne Hough: Which Best Friend Rules Halloween With Amazing Costumes?

Halloween is almost here, and we’re already looking forward to Julianne Hough and Nina Dobrev’s sure-to-be epic costumes this year. But who is the queen of Halloween? Check out their previous costumes and vote here!

In 2013, Julianne Hough dressed up as Uzo Aduba’s Orange is the New Black character, Crazy Eyes, for Halloween, and faced massive criticism for wearing blackface as part of the ensemble. She offered a heartfelt apology for the error in judgment, but her costume made headlines for weeks after the holiday. The snafu and subsequent criticism didn’t ruin Julianne’s love for Halloween, though, and every year, she continues to go all-out with costumes for various parties and events. From Poison Ivy to a character from True Romance, the pro dancer has dressed up as a number of different characters, and slayed every time!

Meanwhile, Julianne’s best friend, Nina Dobrev, also loves Halloween and has epic costumes year after year. In 2015, she and a group of her friends dressed up as the Spice Girls, and she channeled Victoria Beckham’s Posh Spice to absolute perfection! While some of her costumes are racy, like the one time she was a sexy cat, others are much less serious, like when she dressed up as Jason Voorhes from Friday the 13th. Nina and Julianne always make holidays look so much fun, and we’re constantly envious of their Halloween celebrations every year!

Click through the gallery above to check out some of Nina and Julianne’s best Halloween costumes from recent years. Then, cast your vote in the poll below to let us know who you think does Halloween best! Of course, we cannot wait to see what they come up with for their looks this year, so we’ll be patiently waiting!

HollywoodLifers, who do you think does Halloween better — Nina or Julianne!?