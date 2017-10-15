Madison Killed [SPOILER] In Shocking ‘Fear The Walking Dead’ Season 3 Finale

Whoa! Things took a wild turn on ‘Fear The Walking Dead’s season three finale, in which Madison murdered someone VERY unexpected. Spoilers ahead!

Wow. Do not mess with Madison Clark’s (Kim Dickens) family. The mother of two totally snapped on the season three finale of Fear The Walking Dead, using a hammer to kill Troy Otto (Daniel Sharman). The ruthless and surprising death came after he confessed that the horde that attacked the Otto ranch was entirely his fault, something both Troy and Madison’s son, Nick Clark (Frank Dillane), had been hiding from her. Once Troy revealed the truth to Madison, her emotions overwhelmed her as she realized it was his fault that she lost the Otto ranch — a place she believed she and her family, including Nick and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), could have made their home. Madison swung her hammer at Troy’s skull the first time, knocking him to his knees. As he stared up at her in shock she swung again, cracking his skull open and forcing him to fall back and roll down a dirt hill. Ouch.

As the season three finale unfolded, it originally seemed like Daniel Salazar would be the one to kill Troy. Not only did he suspect Troy of being responsible for the horde that killed his daughter, Ofelia, but he almost didn’t believe Nick when he tried to claim that it was actually Jake who was responsible. Daniel doesn’t take revenge lightly, and he was definitely out for blood — especially Troy’s. But once Nick convinced him that it was actually Jake, claiming the older Otto brother spiraled out of control after his father was murdered, Daniel backed off. Unfortunately for Troy, there was no convincing Madison otherwise. Hey, at least now Troy’s reign of terror is over! Too soon? Egh, probably not.

Other notable moments: Strand (Colman Domingo) shooting Daniel (Ruben Blades) in the face (and he survived), and Proctor John (Travis Johns) killing Lola (Lisandra Tena) after his thugs took the Gonzalez Dam. Speaking of the dam, is Nick dead after blowing it up? Did Alicia and Strand survive after their dingy was drawn into the flood waters? Unfortunately we’re going to have to wait until season four to find out the answers.

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — What did YOU think about the Fear The Walking Dead season three finale? Were YOU shocked that Madison killed Troy? Comment below, let us know!