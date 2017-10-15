Kylie & Khloe’s Pregnancy Style: Dos & Don’ts They Can Learn From Kim & Kourtney

In honor of Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian’s baby news, we’re looking back at Kim and Kourtney’s best and worst maternity looks. The younger siblings can grab a few tips from their sisters when it comes to pregnancy style!

It’s no secret: Kim Kardashian, 36, struggled when it came to her maternity fashion. When she was pregnant with her first baby, North, the reality star was constantly criticized for the way she dressed, and she, admittedly, did not carry the pregnancy well. She adopted her pregnancy style the first time around from big sis, Kourtney Kardashian, 38, but with their different body types, the outfits simply didn’t work on Kim. So, when she found out she was expecting Saint in 2015, she knew she had to change things up. “This time around, I know what I like — plus, I am confident and not trying to hide my bump,” she admitted. “I actually want to accentuate it. And yes, long coats to cover my fat arms and ass!”

Meanwhile, Kourtney’s done the pregnancy thing three times now, so she’s kind of mastered maternity style! The 38-year-old had much better luck being pregnant than Kim did, so dressing the part was a lot easier, too. Kourt was able to get away with wearing skintight dresses and the like without attracting criticism. Both sisters have also proudly rocked bikinis when they were pregnant, showing off their confidence in their changing bodies. You can click through the gallery above to check out Kim and Kourt’s best and worst maternity looks!

Now, two more Kardashian sisters, Kylie Jenner, 20, and Khloe Kardashian, 33, are expecting for the first time. Until this point, they’ve kept their bumps mostly hidden, but soon, they can’t hide forever! Luckily, they have two siblings who’ve already went through this and can fill them in on the dos and don’ts!

