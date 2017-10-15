Kim Kardashian Answers Calls At ‘One Voice: Somos Live’ To Help Desperate Puerto Rico Victims

Kim Kardashian rolled up her sleeves at got to work during the ‘One Voice: Somos Live!’ concert benefit and telethon. The ‘KUWTK’ answered calls and took donations, helping to raise money for the devastated island.

Technically Kim Kardashian, 36, didn’t have sleeves to roll up during the One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief event (as she wore a thin-strapped dress) but that’s not the point. The point is that she joined such other stars like Ellen DeGeneres, 59, and Selena Gomez, 25, in taking calls to help raise the fund to rebuild Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria. Before the Oct. 14 event, Kim hit up her Snapchat to tell her followers to reach into their wallets and donate. “We are going to start answering some of the phones,” she said, per PEOPLE. “We’re here at the telethon, so tune in and watch….call in, please donate.”

Jennifer Lopez teamed up with Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony to organize the hurricane benefit concert, and tons of stars have been performing and appearing all night to help raise money for those affected by the recent natural disasters. . “Everybody’s been so receptive and just ‘What can we do? How can we help?’ It just restores your faith that there’s so many good people in this world that want to help each other,” JLo told PEOPLE of organizing the event so quickly.

“That’s what the message of the night is. We’re here, we’re here for you, you’re not forgotten in Puerto Rico,” the “Ni Tú Ni Yo” singer added. Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Ricky Martin, Gwen Stefani, Stevie Wonder and more joined in to perform and help raise money. See pics of the extreme damage Hurricane Maria caused in Puerto Rico.

While fans tuned in to see some amazing performances, they were also able to speak with some of their favorite stars – all for a good cause. Imagine how a Selenator felt when she or he called up to donate, only to wind up talking with Selena? It had to be amazing, and that’s exactly what happened throughout the night. Selena shared video of her answering a phone and the smile on her face – knowing that she’s helping out Puerto Rico while making someone’s night – is incredible.

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Kim taking calls and donations? Did you get a chance to talk to her yourself?