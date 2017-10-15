Kim Kardashian Admits Bad Cellulite Bikini Photos ‘Really F*cked’ Her Up: ‘It’s Traumatic’

Kim Kardashian is feeling super insecure after photos of her showing butt cellulite were taken on vacation, and it’s even bringing up memories of being mocked for her robbery in Paris!

It’s time for the hugely important Met Gala on the Oct. 15 episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians, and Kendall Jenner, 21, Kylie Jenner, 20, and Kim Kardashian, 36, are looking their best. Kylie is a little worried that she won’t know anyone at the NYC event since she’s going alone, but Kim gives her a pep talk!

However, Kim is having doubts of her own. “I want to be cellulite-proof…less cellulite,” she tells her glam squad while trying on her own gorgeous white dress. “My pose, I can’t be too much of a hip, I have to be like this, where I look skinnier,” she adds. Oh, no — it seems like the criticism of the bikini photos from the Mexico trip really affected her!

Back in California, Kris Jenner, 61, is sad that Khloe Kardashian, 33, has started living in Cleveland, OH, to be with her boyfriend Tristan Thompson, 26. “That’s life,” Khloe shrugs when her mom complains. Indeed! Later, Khloe clears her schedule so they can spend some quality time together.

Kourtney Kardashian, 38, plans a sexy surprise for her boyfriend Younes Bendjima, 24, hiding a hotel room key for him as part of a birthday present. While she doesn’t name him for the viewers, it’s only a matter of time before she ‘fesses up! So sneaky.

Meanwhile, Kim is feeling insecure after the photos in Mexico. “That Mexico trip really f*cked me up,” she admits. Khloe explains that the photos keep circulating, and they remind Kim of how she was mocked by the public for her robbery, too. “It’s traumatic,” Khloe says. “Everyone has a reason to mock her and it’s really cruel.”

“Kourt, do you think I look a little skinnier?” Kim asks her sister after a few days of working out super hard, and her attitude about her bod is making her loved ones sad. “Kim is really not over these Mexico pictures,” Kourt says in a confessional. “I feel like this just set her back.” Kim complains about a new set of photos that were taken, and wonders if she should just stay inside for the rest of time! She’s only half-kidding. “I get so freaked out if anyone looks at me!” she sighs.

Kim lets her sisters erase social media and celeb news sites from her phone, and she agrees to stay off the web for a bit. Hopefully that works!

