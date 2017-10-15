Meghan Markle has reportedly been mulling over whether or not to quit filming her show ‘Suits’ to move to London to be with rumored fiance Prince Harry. A new report claims Meghan has finally made her choice — and it’s a really big deal.

Meghan Markle, 36, has quit Suits amid reports that she and Prince Harry, 33, will be announcing their engagement by Christmas, according to The Daily Star Sunday. That means Meghan is reportedly leaving behind Rachel Zane, the character she has played on the USA Network drama is 2011. The actress has reportedly already told higher-ups that she won’t be back for an eighth season next year. “Meghan knows she can’t really act at the same time as being a princess and is happy to make this career sacrifice,” an insider told the website. “She really enjoys her charity work with UNICEF and will broaden out her charity commitments when she becomes a full-time royal.” Meghan is reportedly finishing out filming next month and then comes the engagement announcement!

While Meghan quitting Suits is a huge deal, the news isn’t coming from out of left field. As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, sources have been saying Meghan has been thinking about this move for a while. “Meghan loved playing Rachel and feels she owes so much to Suits,” an insider recently told The Sun. “But Harry can’t move to Toronto, so she’ll have to move eventually if they want to be together.” “Her decision to give up the biggest role of her career would mean a lot,” the source added. Click here to see pics of Meghan on Suits.

Now that Meghan should be on her way to London, the real wedding planning can begin. Of course, that engagement needs to be official first. Though the whole thing is pretty much a done deal. “Harry got Meghan’s dad’s blessing and permission to marry from his grandmother, the Queen, and, most importantly, Meghan has said yes,” a royal insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Harry gave Meghan a ring, which he custom designed himself, and it’s absolutely gorgeous. It’s very classic and not at all ostentatious, but clearly very expensive!”

Apparently there is a little drama going on in the palace right now though, due to Meghan’s impending entrance into the royal fam. “I don’t think there is a conflict behind the scenes as far as the main players – the royals – are concerned… but there probably is a conflict between the people who are organizing them,” The Queen’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter told Sky News. “There’s a tendency for people who join the royal households to get a bit of red carpet fever, feel a bit more important than they should do and don’t get on with the job properly. So there is a conflict of interest, a personality clash amongst each other, and that is not good.”

