Khloe Kardashian Finally Not Trying To Hide Pregnancy: Puts Bump On Display In High-Waist Jeans

Bump? Who’s hiding a bump? Certainly not Khloe Kardashian. The ‘KUWTK’ star flaunted her reported pregnancy while rocking a pair of tight-fitting jeans while hanging with her sisters.

Considering how Khloe Kardashian, 33, has spent the last ten years living in front of a camera, her sudden case of shyness amidst reports that she’s four months pregnant with Tristan Thompson’s baby is a bit unusual. It seems she was tired of hiding, as the Strong Looks Better Naked author didn’t hide her alleged “bump” while filming Keeping Up with the Kardashians in San Francisco. Khloe joined Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, in the bay area on Oct. 14, according to Daily Mail, and while she wore a baggy, black overcoat, she walked proudly and confidently for all to see. CLICK HERE TO SEE PICTURES OF KHLOE’S BUMP.

This was a complete 180 from when Khloe arrived in San Francisco. After taking a private jet, KoKo covered herself in a fluffy blanket. Not only did it shield her from the chilly weather (fall in the Bay can be a bit cold) it hid her allegedly pregnant body from any prying eyes. She also kept herself completely covered when she went out for a stroll in Calabasas, California on Oct. 10. She wore a flowing outfit, while holding both her purse and a pair of shirts in front of her belly.

The world is just waiting for KoKo to confirm (or deny) the pregnancy reports. However, fans got a horrible tease on Oct. 9, when Khloe and Kylie Jenner, 20, posed together in large black coats on Kylie’s Snapchat story. Kylie is also reportedly four-to-five months pregnant with Travis Scott’s kid, so having the two allegedly pregnant KUWTK stars pose together in all-concealing coats was either a mere coincidence, or a cruel prank. All they needed was to include Kim’s surrogate in the picture.

If Khloe doesn’t look super pregnant, it’s probably because the Revenge Body host still remains a fitness enthusiast. However, she’s struggling with some major pregnancy cravings. Despite being “extra healthy with her diet,” a source told E! News that Khloe is totally craving Oreo cookies. Maybe if Khloe gets caught on a cookie run, then she’ll just throw up her hands and admit she’s preggers?

What do you think, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Khloe should just come forward or do you think she should keep her “bump” under wraps for a little bit longer?