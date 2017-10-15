Robert Pattinson & Katy Perry: There’s A Strong ‘Chemistry’ Between Them Since FKA Twigs Split

More than friends? Robert Pattinson and FKA Twigs are reportedly a thing of the past and now he’s starting to catch feelings for Katy Perry, we’ve EXCLUSIVELY learned. They’re ‘talking and texting’ all the time!

Robert Pattinson, 31, loves to spend time with his longtime friend Katy Perry, 32, but is a romance finally brewing? She’s helping the High Life actor cope with major life changes, since he recently parted ways with his fiancée FKA Twigs, 29. “Rob’s been talking and texting with Katy, and they’ve become super super close,” a source close to Rob tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “There’s always been a really strong chemistry between them, and a definite attraction, but they’ve never acted on it, because all the time they’ve known each other one or other of them has been involved with someone else. However, now they’re both single, there’s no stopping them from taking it to the next level, although Rob wants to make sure he’s mentally in the right place before making any kind of move.” See pics of Rob and FKA Twigs together, right here.

“There’s no doubt that he’s really into Katy, and that he fancies her like crazy, but, he’s determined to not get in to some kind of rebound romance — he respects and cares about Katy way too much to risk blowing the friendship they currently have,” our insider added. Rob is staying on his grind and embracing this new chapter of life as a singleton, keeping busy by filming a new sci-fi flick. It was only a few months ago that he was spotted with Katy, igniting romance rumors with their private dinner for two at a West Hollywood restaurant on Aug. 5. The pair was photographed getting “super cozy” at the restaurant at the Sunset Tower Hotel, according to TMZ. Katy was single at the time, having split from Orlando Bloom, 40, in Feb. 2017, but she and Rob still haven’t confirmed if sparks are flying between them.

Fans will have to see if feelings evolve, since RPatz is coming to terms with his reported split with FKA. “They were almost inseparable for their first two years together,” a source told The Sun on Oct. 11, explaining the reason behind their breakup. Their insider added, “in recent months they have really started to drift apart and have been spending less and less time together. Rob is tired of it, has called off their engagement and told friends they have split.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rob and Katy are a good match? Tell us, below!