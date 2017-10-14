Manchester City Vs. Stoke City Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Match Online

Manchester City returns to action as the team atop the Premier League takes on the struggling Stoke City. The action will be hot when the game kicks off at 10:00 AM ET so don’t miss a single thrilling second!

League soccer is back! After a wild round of FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the Premier League returns and sees Manchester City, the squad currently in first place, take on Stoke City. It seems manager Pep Guardiola, 46, has worked out the kinks in City’s lineup. Expect him to lead his men towards another victory when they welcome The Potters to Etihad Stadium in Manchester for this match. Can Stoke City pull off the surprise upset here or will it be business as usual for the Sky Blues?

Pep got some glowing praise from the “Godfather of Modern Soccer,” Arrigo Sacchi, 71, ahead of this match. “[Pep] has carried forward total football even more,” Arrigo said, per the Mirror “He is adding to it, making it better. He is a great coach and Manchester City play in his way with a real style…He’s an obsessive, a perfectionist, he thinks deeply about football. He’s one of the top ten coaches since the 1950s who have contributed to the evolution of football.” The results back up Arrigo. Man City has racked up six wins and a single draw (against Everton) so far this season. They’ve also only allowed 2 goals to be scored on them so far (while scoring 22). That is just incredible.

As for Stoke City, the Potters got a little bit of a scare ahead of this match. Midfielder Joe Allen, 27, was forced off Wales 1-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland on Oct. 9, following a head-on-collision with David Meyler. Joe is an early doubt, but we are still hopeful on him for the weekend although he did have to come off last night after suffering a bang to his head,” assistant manager Mark Bowen told the club’s official site, per ESPN. The team was hopeful that he was just rattled and would be ready to face Man City in this important match.

