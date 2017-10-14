Liverpool Vs. Manchester United Live Stream: Watch The Premier League Online

Now the World Cup qualifiers are over, two of the biggest clubs in the Premier League are back in action. Manchester United goes head-to-head with Liverpool at 7:30 AM ET, so don’t miss this match.

After an explosive round of 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, the Premier League resumes with a wild match of its own. Manchester United, who is breathing down the necks of first place Manchester City, will take on the lagging Liverpool. This match could be the point where the Reds turn their fortunes around and make a run for the cup. Or it could be another instance where United remains strong, dominating their bitter rivals to secure another win. Either way, it’s a game no one should miss.

Though United have picked up six wins and a draw at the start of the Premier League, some hater have pointed out that only two of those matches were against teams that finished in the Top 10 last season. While some say this match against Liverpool will be their first real chance to prove they’re legit, United’s coach thinks differently. We have to prove nothing,” Jose Mourinho told Sky Sports. “We have our objectives for the season, we know where we want to go and how we have to go.”

“I think we are a better team [than we were last season],” he added, delivering a shady clap-back to his critics. “Globally we are a better team — does that mean we are going to be as successful as last season, winning two titles? I don’t know. But we are better.” Liverpool wishes they could say the same thing. The Reds fell 0-5 to Man. City on Sept. 9, their first loss of the season. They’ve only racked up three wins (and three draws) so far. Can they rebound with a huge win over United? Manager Jurgen Klopp, 50, better pull some strings and work out the kinks soon.

Who do you want to win, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Manchester United will win the Premiership this season?