Getafe CF Vs. Real Madrid Live Stream: Watch The Exciting La Liga Match Online

Real Madrid is back in action in La Liga, and not a moment too soon! Cristiano Ronaldo’s squad begins its climb back to the top of the table by taking on Getafe CF at 10:15 AM ET. Tune in to watch!

After an uncharacteristically slow start to the new La Liga season, Real Madrid seems back to its winning ways. They will try to score their third-consecutive victory of the brand new La Liga season when they travel to Coliseum Alfonso Pérez to meet Getafe CF on their home turf. With Barcelona way, way ahead of Los Blancos in points, now is not the time for Cristiano Ronaldo, 32, to forget he’s arguably the “greatest of all time.” Expect him, Sergio Ramos, 31, Karim Benzema, 29, and the rest of Real to put on a show for this match as they begin their march to the top of the table. It’s definitely not one to miss!

The current-reigning Champions League (and La Liga) champs are sitting in fifth place in the Primeria Division, which has caused a whole mess of transfer rumors to pop up. Real Madrid reportedly wants to go after Tottenham’s Harry Kane, 24, and are willing to to offer up Gareth Bale, Luka Modric, 32, and Karim in an epic trade, report Diario Gol (per The Mirror) Whether or not this goes through waits to be seen, but anything can happen in the world of soccer.

Gareth has been plagued with medical issues during his time in Spain. Though he’s won 11 trophies, he’s had 18 different injuries, meaning he’s missed about a third of his team’s time since joining Real Madrid, according to ESPN. I believe the BBC — Ronaldo, Benzema and Bale — has a lot of problems now,” Wales’ national team manager John Toshack, who gave Gareth his international debut, said per ESPN FC. “Others are coming through. For one reason or another I don’t believe we will see much of the BBC from now on.”

Who do you think will win this match, HollywoodLifers? Do you think Getafe will pull off an upset here?