Atletico Madrid Vs. Barcelona Live Stream: Watch The La Liga Match Online

After a brief interlude for World Cup qualifying, La Liga has resumed with Barcelona riding high. Lionel Messi’s crew takes on Atletico Madrid at 2:45 PM ET and it should be one thrilling game to watch!

23 countries have qualified for the World Cup, including Lionel Messi’s native Argentina. Now, the 30-year-old soccer phenom returns to Spain to help Barcelona face Atletico Madrid in La Liga. The Blaugrana is on top of the Primera División, sitting comfortably ahead of squads like Sevilla, Valencia and Atletico. Can Los Colchoneros do what no team in La Liga has been able to do and stop Barca from winning? Or will Barcelona remain flawless after when they leave Madrid?

It’s possible that none of Barcelona’s supporters will be in attendance for this match. “Due to logistical problems in the new Wanda Metropolitano stadium, Atletico de Madrid cannot supply the tickets previously offered to FC Barcelona supporters,” the team said in a statement, per ESPN FC. “Therefore, all FC Barcelona supporters clubs ticket applications for the above match have been cancelled.” However, an Atletico source tells ESPN FC that this is no different than any other, as they’ve been trying to fulfill the high demand of their own fans.

Of course, this event came after Barca played Las Palmas behind closed doors, the game going on during the tumultuous Catalan independence referendum. The Catalonia region voted to secede from Spain in a vote that Spanish courts ruled illegal, according to the Washington Post. 2.3 million out of 6 million eligible voters participated, with 90% choosing independence. With politics spilling over into sports, this game between Barcelona (the capital of the Catalonia region) and Madrid now takes on a different meaning.

