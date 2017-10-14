Kylie Jenner & Tyga: He’s Planning To Push For Paternity Test Once Her Baby Is Born

Kylie Jenner is pregnant with Travis Scott’s baby…or is she? Her ex, Tyga, is not completely convinced, and HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY has learned he may ask Kylie to take a test to prove that the child really isn’t his!

Somebody better call Maury Povich because Tyga, 27, doesn’t think the bun in Kylie Jenner’s oven belongs to Travis Scott, 25. T-Raww’s done the math on the timeline of Kylie’s reported pregnancy, and Tyga thinks there’s a chance the 20-year-old reality television star might be pregnant with his baby girl. “Tyga’s hinting that he’s going to push for a paternity test once the baby is born,” a source close to Kylie EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. “Kylie swears this is not his baby but there’s a slim chance it could be.” For more about Kylie’s pregnancy, listen to the latest episode of the Hollywood Life podcast.

Kylie was reportedly around four-months pregnant when the news broke on Sept. 22, and she split from Tyga in spring of 2017. She soon began dating Travis after calling it quits with Tyga. While there may be a chance that Tyga is somehow the father, Kylie isn’t too worried at Tyga’s push for a paternity test. She thinks this is “most likely [Tyga] grasping at straws, trying to come up with any reason to keep Kylie in his life,” the source tells HollywoodLife.com.

This isn’t the first time Tyga made rumblings about Kylie’s kid being his. When the reports claimed the youngest KUWTK star was with child, Tyga shared a snap of TMZ’s original report. “Hell naw, that’s my kid,” he reportedly said (as the snap was quickly deleted from his account, but not before fans could take a screenshot.) This snap was probably Tyga venting, as a source close to the rapper EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com that he wasn’t taking the news of Kylie’s pregnancy well. “[He] feels it should have been him,” the source said.

It doesn’t really help that everyone is making jokes at Tyga’s expense about this. While appearing on the Oct. 2 episode of Hip Hop Squares, host DeRay Davis quizzed Tyga about his family. “You got a kid, right?” DeRay asks. After Tyga nods his head, DeRay asks, “Her name Kylie, right?” Yikes. Technically, Tyga’s kid is named King Cairo, 5, and his half-sister is Dream Kardashian, the daughter of Rob Kardashian, 30, and Blac Chyna, 29. If Tyga gets his way, King Cairo may have a second half-sister on the way.

