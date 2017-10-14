Taylor Swift Holds Secret Session For 100 Lucky Fans: Everything We Now Know About ‘Reputation’

One hundred Taylor Swift fans were treated to a special evening at her home in the U.K., during which she played them her album ‘Reputation’ in full. Here’s everything we learned from the attendees.

With less than a month to go until the release of her album Reputation, Taylor Swift, 27, invited 100 fans to her home in London to hear the record for the first time. Obviously, the lucky picks weren’t allowed to bring their phones inside the Secret Session, but those who were able to compose themselves afterward shared as many details as they could on Twitter. “There’s this song that made everyone [sob],” @TIMELESummer wrote. “Literally everyone was sobbing. And she said that she knows how much we love emotional songs. So she wrote it for us.”

Fans of 13 different nationalities were invited to the event, and several of them gushed over how good Reputation is. “You guys better prepare for Reputation because this album is [fire emojis],” a user with the handle @TrueSwiftie wrote. Another fan (@AlexWJ93) assured followers that “Taylor is the happiest she’s ever been,” which is good to hear, considering the singer’s been staying so low-key this year. “I obviously can’t say anything about the album but just you f***ing wait,” @taylorslegs13 gushed in all caps. That user also confirmed that the record is “incredible.”

The best description of Reputation was given on Tumblr, with a user name “screamedsooloud” explaining, “The album is more emotional than Red, as lyrically incredible as Speak Now and a better pop album than 1989.” Taylor reblogged this message.

Obviously, the fans in attendance have been sworn to secrecy, so we don’t know much, but it’s likely that there will be more Secret Sessions in the weeks leading up to the record’s release. Taylor hand-picked all the fans that were invited to the event, just like she did for similar listening sessions in London, Los Angeles, Nashville, New York and Rhode Island before 1989 dropped in 2014.

