Stephen Paddock’s Brain Removed For Study After He Viciously Murdered 58 In Vegas Shooting

Officials are no closer to discovering what motive Stephen Paddock could’ve had to conduct a horrific massacre in Las Vegas. So, now, his brain has been sent to a special facility for further testing.

In the aftermath of the deadliest shooting in United States history, Americans have one question: WHY? Unfortunately, nearly two weeks after Stephen Paddock opened fire on the Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas, there’s still no answer. After killing 58 people and injuring more than 500 others, Stephen turned the gun on himself, leaving officials to put together the pieces regarding his motive. There were no abnormalities found during Stephen’s autopsy, so his brain has been removed for further investigation, Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo confirmed on Oct. 13.

Paddock’s brain is now being shipped to a special facility, where it will undergo microscopic testing to study it on even smaller levels for anything abnormal. Sheriff Lombardo confirmed that there is “no intelligence or evidence [that Stephen] was linked or had affiliation with any known terrorist group or ideologies.” Officials also believe that there wasn’t one event in the suspect’s life that triggered this brutal attack. Sadly, there is so little still known about what triggered this, and it’s possible that we’ll never get the answers we so desperately want.

Jason Aldean was performing at the country music festival when Stephen started firing from the Mandalay Bay Hotel just after 10:00 p.m. on Oct. 1. The country singer canceled three concerts in the aftermath of the shooting, but bravely took the stage at Saturday Night Live on Oct. 7. He resumed his tour in Oklahoma this week, and promised to give fans the show that those in Vegas tragically didn’t get to see.

