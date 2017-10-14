‘SNL’: Donald Trump Blasts Obama: We’re Ripping Out Michelle’s Garden & Planting McNuggets

OMG! ‘Saturday Night Live’ just kicked off their latest episode with another amazing jab at recent events! And yes, Alec Baldwin’s Donald Trump returned!

They did it again! In recent years, Saturday Night Live has become America’s answer to the terrifying headlines that continually stream out of the Washington these days and for good reason. Their brutally honest lampooning of Donald Trump, 71, and his administration always takes the edge off another week of high-stakes jitters. And on Oct. 14 they did it again with their hilarious barby take on Trump’s recent rally in which he yet again took aim at Barrack Obama‘s, 56, policies! Head here for tons more images from Season 43 of the sketch comedy show!

During his shtick SNL’s Trump mocked the real POTUS’s embarrassing pronunciation of Puerto Rico, his attacks on NFL players, and even takes jabs at that report about his Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, 65, calling him a “moron.” But the best part had to be when Baldwin’s cheesy alter ego openly said he planned to rip out Michelle Obama‘s, 53, garden! “It’s been a big week, folks, we’re getting rid of everything Obama did. Healthcare. The Iran deal. And we’re ripping out all the vegetables in Michelle Obama’s garden and planting McNuggets. McNuggets. Love the McNuggets.” OMG!

Jason Aldean, 40, made a special appearance for the cold open of the Oct. 7 episode in which he addressed the horrific attack on country music fans during his set at the Route 1 Harvest Fest in Las Vegas on Oct. 1 which ultimately ended in 58 deaths and countless injuries. “I’m Jason Aldean, this week we witnessed one of the worst tragedies in American history,” he told the audience.

“Like everyone, I’m struggling to figure out what happened that night and how to pick up the pieces and start to heal. Some many people are hurting. They’re our children. Parents. Brothers. Sisters. Friends. They’re all part of our family. So I want to say to them: we hurt for you and we hurt with you.” Afterwards, he broke into a moving cover of Tom Petty‘s track “Won’t Back Down.”

President Trump on why he's proud of his work over the last week. #SNL pic.twitter.com/QQ0umez3YU — Saturday Night Live (@nbcsnl) October 15, 2017

