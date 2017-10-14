Hollywood Terrified Rose McGowan Will Name More Alleged Sexual Harassers, Says Source

It’s clear that Rose McGowan refuses to be silenced when it comes to sexual harassment in Hollywood — and several big names in the biz are worried she’ll make public allegations about them next!

Rose McGowan accused Harvey Weinstein of raping her on Twitter, and now, her public revelation has other men in Hollywood running scared. “There are a lot of people convinced that she’s going to start naming other huge producers, directors and extremely famous actors who have allegedly sexually harassed women,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Even other victims are scared that she’ll start sharing their names. People are panicked.” Our source adds that “a lot of people” have come to Rose with their allegations over the years.

“The fear is that Rose is so angry at Harvey and all these predators, that she could take things into her own hands to blow the lid off all of this,” our source adds. “That being said, Rose isn’t the type to betray people’s confidence, so it’s not likely that she’ll do that.” Even since these shocking allegations about Harvey started coming out earlier this week, Rose has been incredibly vocal about her disgust for the Hollywood bigwig. At one point, her Twitter account was even suspended, which sparked major outrage (the social media site later explained that the shut down was because she shared a private phone number on her page).

Other women who have come forward with allegations of harassment against Harvey include Cara Delevingne, Kate Beckinsale and Angelina Jolie. Harvey’s wife, Georgina Chapman, announced that she is leaving him amidst the scandal, and he checked into an Arizona rehab center on Oct. 13.

