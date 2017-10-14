Robert Pattinson Leaning On Katy Perry After FKA Twigs Split: Will They Finally Hook Up?

Robert Pattinson has been leaning on Katy Perry since his devastating break up with FKA Twigs, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned. Will they be a couple soon?

Robert Pattinson, 31, is having a tough time with his recent split from long time love, FKA Twigs, 29, and he is turning to none other than Katy Perry, 33, for support. “Katy has been a rock for Rob during this challenging split,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com. “Despite being on tour, Katy makes it a point to shoot Rob a text, on a regular basis, to make sure he is not a crying mess. Katy cares a lot about Rob and they have a special friendship which they both appreciate. While they are currently just friends, Katy thinks Rob is smart, handsome, sexy and would be total open to romance with him. When the timing is better and after he heals a little, Katy thinks they would be a great pair now that they are both single.” SEE PICS OF ROBERT AND FKA TWIGS IN HAPPIER TIMES HERE.

Although Katy has been in an on and off again relationship with actor Orlando Bloom, 40, her friendship with Robert still always has the possibility of turning into more. In addition to Katy, the Twilight star seems to be getting a lot of support from friends and even ex-lovers like Kristen Stewart, 27.

There’s no official word on what caused the unexpected split but it’s caused the hunky actor to make numerous headlines. The former duo began dating in 2014 and became engaged in April 2015. Although there had been previous reports about a break, they appeared to be inseparable for most of their time together. We hope both Robert and FWA Twigs continue to heal and finds happiness again in the future!

HollywoodLifers, do you hope Robert and Katy date next? Tell us your opinions here!