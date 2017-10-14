‘One Voice: Somos Live!’: Watch Jennifer Lopez & More Perform At The Disaster Relief Telethon

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are presenting and performing at ‘One Voice: Somos Live!’ today, Oct. 14, and we’re making sure you don’t miss a moment. Here’s your live stream!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, and Alex Rodriguez, 42, are presenting the One Voice: Somos Live! telethon for disaster relief from Los Angeles, CA, and Marc Anthony is hosting from Miami, FL! Telemundo and Univision are airing the show in Spanish from 8-10 PM, and NBC will air the third hour in English at 10:00 PM. MTV will also live-stream all three hours of the event starting at 8:00 PM on Facebook, YouTube, and Twitter. Watch the live stream above!

JLo has been outspoken about supporting Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria, and donated $1 million to help victims of the disaster. She’ll be performing at the telethon tonight, and we love that she’s continuing to step up during these difficult times. See more pics of JLo and A-Rod.

The event is also taking place in Miami, where performers include Daddy Yankee, Alejandro Sanz, Romeo Santos and DJ Khaled, while the Los Angeles bill includes Demi Lovato, Maroon 5, Ricky Martin, Gwen Stefani, Stevie Wonder, Chris Martin of Coldplay, Jamie Foxx and Mary J. Blige. There will also be appearances from Kim Kardashian, Christina Aguilera, Gina Rodriguez, Ryan Seacrest, Selena Gomez, Tyler Perry, Jimmy Smits, Sean Combs, Seth Green, Derek Hough, Heidi Klum, Jose Iglesias, John Leguizamo and tons more! It’s going to be epic.

Tomorrow night Tune In please! 🙏🏽 🇵🇷 pic.twitter.com/c7agyDYR64 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) October 13, 2017

“Under the banner of Somos Una Voz, the alliance of artists created by Marc Anthony and Jennifer Lopez to aid those in need from the effects of recent natural disasters, ‘ONE VOICE: SOMOS LIVE!’ will help provide food, shelter, medicine, power and communications to the areas affected by the recent unprecedented devastation from natural disasters throughout the southern United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico and other affected areas in the Caribbean,” a press release said. “Funds raised from the telethon will benefit the following organizations: Feeding America, Save the Children, Habitat for Humanity, Unidos for Puerto Rico, United Way and UNICEF.”

