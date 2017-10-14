NeNe Leakes Is Depressed: Thinks Tiny & Kandi From Xscape Fired Her From Tour To Get Publicity

Word has it, NeNe Leakes is not taking losing her hosting gig on Xscape’s tour well at all! Here’s our EXCLUSIVE details on how she’s coping with the fallout from her shocking remark.

Ever since, NeNe Leakes, 49, lashed out at a heckler with a vicious rape comment during her set in Oakland, CA on Oct. 1, the reality star has been riding out a storm of bad press. That included her friends in the R&B group Xscape dropping her as the host of their tour. This is a particularly personal blow for NeNe considering her long history with two of the group’s member Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, and Kandi Burruss, 41. Now, according to our sources, NeNe feels under attack and abandoned by friends.

“NeNe is putting on a brave face, but she’s not coping well right now,” a Real Housewives of Atlanta insider shares with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “NeNe is really good at dealing it out, but she’s not good at taking it. Right now NeNe feels she’s coming under fire from all angles, and that everyone is ganging up on her. She’s been under immense stress recently, what with Gregg’s health issues, and Kim’s ongoing poison, and she would really love to feel like she had at least one person fighting her corner.” Head here for more pics of NeNe!

Our insider went on to add that NeNe believes her friends Tiny and Kandi only dropped her from their tour for the press. “NeNe thinks Kandi and Tiny totally overreacted by firing her, and that they’re just trying to get some publicity at her expense. But that’s the thing with NeNe, she constantly feels that she’s the victim, and she never really takes full responsibility for her actions.”

