National Dessert Day: The Sweetest Deals & Freebies You Can Get Today Only

The ‘eating holidays’ are right around the corner, so why not pregame with National Dessert Day? Here are the best free sweets and treats and other deals to take advantage of today!

Step aside, other specific food holidays: National Dessert Day is today, Oct. 14, and it’s the day we’ve all been waiting for, because no dessert is left behind. Below, we’ve rounded up all of the deals, discounts and freebies you can get today!

At Baskin Robbins, you can get a free scoop of ice cream when you download the Baskin Robbins app (excludes waffle cones.) You can also try the small Cappuccino Blast for $2.99 throughout the month of October!

Buttermilk Bakeshop in NYC is offering $5 off on orders over $65 for National Dessert Day. The homestyle bakery in Park Slope, Brooklyn, specializes in pastries, cookies, cakes, cupcakes, pies, and all types of sweets! Yas.

Coolhaus is giving 20% off to anyone who orders a Sammy online with code “COOKIE.” You need all of the flavors.

FoodyDirect will mail you fresh, home-baked desserts no matter where you are, and they’re doing 10% off certain desserts for the holiday for this weekend only! Use code DESSERTDAY17 at checkout by midnight on Sunday. We love Food & Wine‘s Favorite Pumpkin Pie from Sweetie Pies Bakery and Heaven in a Box Bakery Assortment from Mah-Ze-Dahr Bakery!

Join the Friendly’s BFF Club and enjoy 25% off your next visit at Friendly’s and a free ice cream on your birthday!

GODIVA is offering 15% off select products from GODIVA’s Fall 2017 collection online, like the decadent Halloween Snacks Chocolate Gift Box. Plus, when you order the new GODIVA Masterpieces online, you can get free shipping on orders over $25! You can also find the Masterpieces at mass retailers like Target and Kroger.

Grab 10 regular cookies for $10.99 at participating Great American Cookies locations through Nov. 15.

Juicy Spot Cafe in NYC is offering ice cream for $5 to anyone who says “HollywoodLife” at checkout in store!

Get a free doughnut when you join the Krispy Kreme email club.

Jessica Weiss, Executive Pastry Chef of Maialino, Marta, and the newly opened Caffe Marchio and Vini r Fritti in NYC, serves her beautiful rustic desserts ‘to-go’ which includes confections like Cherry Risotto Tarts or classic Olive Oil Cakes, via the Maialino Sweets To Go site.

noosa yoghurt is the perfect sweet treat! We’re obsessed with the maple ginger flavor, which features creamy yoghurt sweetened with a touch of pure maple syrup and topped with hearty granola, candied ginger and gingersnap crumbles. You can get a coupon when you sign up for emails here.

At Olive Garden, you can get a free appetizer or dessert when you join the e-Club and buy 2 adult entrees. Similarly, signing up for Red Lobster emails will get you a free app or dessert!

Just in time for National Dessert Day, Soft Swerve in NYC is adding a different take on pumpkin spice with its fresh new menu item, Japanese Pumpkin Soft Serve Ice Cream.

Winc, the fastest growing U.S. wine company, has put together some fun dessert and wine combos to celebrate the holiday. You can impress your friends at a dinner party this weekend or treat yo’ self to an epic night in. We love the 2016 Folly of the Beast paired with chocolate truffles and 2016 Invoke Syrah paired with red velvet cheesecake!

