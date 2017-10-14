Lindsay Lohan’s Father Defends Her After Supporting Harvey Weinstein Amid Sexual Abuse Claims
Lindsay Lohan’s father Michael Lohan is standing by his daughter even if he’s not defending Harvey Weinstein against his accusers! Here’s the EXCLUSIVE details.
In the wake of numerous accusations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior that have surfaced concerning now-ousted film exec Harvey Weinstein, 65, just about everyone in Hollywood has taken to social media to voice their support for the women who have come forward with their stories. However, one actress has come to Harvey’s defense — Lindsay Lohan, 31. On Oct. 11 she took to Instagram to claim that he was never inappropriate with her and that everyone should give him a break. As you can imagine, this was not well received! Now, Lindsay’s father Michael Lohan, 57, is coming to his daughter’s defense but that doesn’t mean he’s standing by Weinstein. Take a look at the movie mogul’s accusers thus far right here.
HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Do you like that Michael is supporting his daughter amid this controversy or no? Let us know.