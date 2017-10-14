Lindsay Lohan’s Father Defends Her After Supporting Harvey Weinstein Amid Sexual Abuse Claims

Lindsay Lohan’s father Michael Lohan is standing by his daughter even if he’s not defending Harvey Weinstein against his accusers! Here’s the EXCLUSIVE details.

In the wake of numerous accusations of sexual assault and inappropriate behavior that have surfaced concerning now-ousted film exec Harvey Weinstein, 65, just about everyone in Hollywood has taken to social media to voice their support for the women who have come forward with their stories. However, one actress has come to Harvey’s defense — Lindsay Lohan, 31. On Oct. 11 she took to Instagram to claim that he was never inappropriate with her and that everyone should give him a break. As you can imagine, this was not well received! Now, Lindsay’s father Michael Lohan, 57, is coming to his daughter’s defense but that doesn’t mean he’s standing by Weinstein. Take a look at the movie mogul’s accusers thus far right here.

“Lindsay had her own experiences with Harvey and he was always respectful with her as far as I know,” Michael tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Harvey never made any advances on her and that is why she never spoke out about it. I feel for the women that may have been harassed by him, the guy is sick and needs help. Furthermore, over the years, I never heard of any of Lindsay’s friends or other young actresses she worked with ever being harassed by Harvey. I am shocked about all of this, this came out of left field.”

He went on to claim that not only was the film exec great with his daughter, she wasn’t always the easiest to get along with and Harvey continued to work with her. “Others are slamming my daughter for defending Harvey but she never had a bad experience with him. As a matter of fact, it was the opposite, she was the one that was a pain in the ass and yet he kept giving her chances and kept trying to get her roles. If all these accounts are true, then they are horrifying.” Michael also offered an update to fans on his famous daughter’s well-being these days. “Lindsay is currently in Dubai, building a wellness center. She is doing well and has no man in her life that I know about, at least no one steady. I hope she settles down one day and has kids; that is what she wants too. She is doing her best trying to stay sober, it has been over 3 years now. She is over that; she is doing great.”

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think? Do you like that Michael is supporting his daughter amid this controversy or no? Let us know.