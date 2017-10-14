Kim Zolciak Thrilled NeNe Leakes Lost Xscape Gig After Racism Comments: ‘I Don’t Take This Lightly’

NeNe Leakes got fired from the Xscape tour, but don’t expect Kim Zolciak to feel bad for her. Kim’s going after her ‘RHOA’ co-star for calling her daughter a racist and said NeNe’s comments could cost her everything!

Consider the beef (and ongoing litigation) between these two, no one was expecting Kim Zolciak, 39, to have any sympathy for NeNe Leakes, 49, after she got fired from hosting Xscape’s current tour. Sure enough, the Real Housewives of Atlanta star didn’t have a lot of nice things to say about her co-star when talking to TMZ on Oct. 12. When asked about her thoughts on NeNe getting sacked, Kim said that “she should” have been fired, and that it’s possible that NeNe “could lose fans over it.”

However, the conversation quickly turned to Kim’s beef with NeNe calling her kids racists and members of the KKK. “I think dealing with racism in this day in age, people are dying over it, and you need to be careful and tread very lightly,” she said. When asked if she was willing to risk her relationship with Bravo over this legal battle with NeNe, Kim said she wasn’t risking anything at all! “My lawyer is handling it for sure. I don’t take this lightly. I’ve dealt with a lot of things over ten years with her, publicly, but this is a different ball game.”

To recap: Kim hired the high-powered law firm Lavely & Singer to send a letter to NeNe, demanding a retraction of the comments she made about Kim’s kids. Kim’s daughter, Brielle, reportedly took a Snapchat video of a roach in NeNe’s bathroom. NeNe went off on Brielle after that! “Yo trashy mama should have taught you better!” she said in a now-deleted Instagram rant. “My home is brand new but you guys were so jealous of it, you couldn’t even give a compliment. You had to stoop so low and be so disgusting #racisttrash #jealous#KKK” While Kim hasn’t sued NeNe yet, her comments to TMZ indicate that option is still on the table.

NeNe’s words keep getting her in trouble. She lost her gig as the host of The Great Xscape tour, after she went too far when confronting a heckler. During the Oct. 7 tour stop, NeNe told a rowdy fan that she hoped her Uber driver “rapes yo’ a** tonight.” The comments, which were captured by a fan, caused a blacklash and the group sent her packing. NeNe claimed she was having a “breakdown” but she was now in a “great place,” mentally.

