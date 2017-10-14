Khloe Kardashian’s Sugary Pregnancy Cravings: How She’s Staying Healthy Despite Temptation

There’s one food Khloe Kardashian is craving during her pregnancy, but it doesn’t quite fit in with her desire to stay healthy. Here’s how she’s sticking to her diet, regardless of the sugary urges!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, is totally craving Oreo cookies while pregnant with her and Tristan Thompson’s first child together, according to E! News. The site reports that the 33-year-old wants lots of sugary foods during her pregnancy. However, “she is being extra healthy with her diet” while carrying her baby, the insider claims. After years of hard work to get in the best shape of her life, Khloe obviously doesn’t want it all to go to waste, and even though her body will obviously change with pregnancy, we can see why she’d want to be as healthy as possible. Luckily, she has two older sisters who’ve gone through this, and one in particular is helping her stay focused when it comes to eating!

“She is really relying on her sisters through this pregnancy,” E!’s source explains. “Kourtney always shares her health tips and laughs at Khloe because she is so cautious and thinks that if she makes one wrong move she will mess things up.” The reality star, of course, also has a younger sister, Kylie Jenner, 20, who’s also expecting baby no. 1 at this time, so the two can go through the ups and downs together! Interestingly, neither star has confirmed the pregnancy news, and unless absolutely necessary, they’ve been going to great lengths to not show their stomachs in public.

As if two babies wasn’t enough for the Kardashian family, we also know that Kim Kardashian, 36, and Kanye West, 40, have a baby on the way, as well! Since Kim had two super high risk pregnancies, it was too dangerous for her to carry a third child, so the West’s newest addition will be born via surrogate. 2018 sure is going to be a busy year for this fam!

HollywoodLifers, are you surprised by Khloe’s cravings? Do you think she’ll stay healthy all pregnancy?