OMG! Country music stars Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly are now officially husband and wife! Here’s all the details!

It’s official! Kacey Musgraves and Ruston Kelly, both 29, just exchanged vows at a ceremony in Tennessee, according to People. So exciting! Prior to the ceremony, both the bride and the groom shared an adorable post for their fans. With Kacey, it was just a bride and hearts emoji with the word “Today.” As for Ruston, he decided to share his thoughts with friends on his last night as a free man.

“Last night as a bachelor,” he captioned a dark photo of friends gathered outside. “Finally ready to throw in that towel cuz I actually found the real thing. Couldn’t be more proud to have all our family and friends here to honor this new badass union.” Aww! You might remember, the songstress broke the engagement news to fans on Christmas Day last year!

“I didn’t say yes…I said HELL YESSSS!!” she captioned a pic of her giant sparkler by the Christmas tree. “Last night, the best man I’ve ever met got down on one knee in my little pink childhood home..in the same room I played with my ponies and barbies and asked me the easiest question I’ve ever been asked. I finally know what everyone means when they say “you just know.” Wow! Check out more pics of the happy newlyweds right here! Congrats, you two!

