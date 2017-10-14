Jennifer Lopez Changes Into Vibrant Red Leotard With Feathers For Second Performance

For her second performance of the night, Jennifer Lopez rocked the stage with party anthem ‘Let’s Get Loud’ and a vibrant red leotard — covered in feathers — to match! Check out her va-va-voom look, right here!

Jennifer Lopez, as well as her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez and her ex-husband Marc Anthony, joined forces to broadcast a concert and telethon called One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief with performances from Miami and Los Angeles on October 14. Major stars like Demi Lovato, Gwen Stefani, Maroon 5, Stevie Wonder, Ricky Martin, and Gwen Stefani all performed at the show. Selena Gomez and Kim Kardashian called in to help out as well.

The brunette beauty, who is also hosting the benefit concert, opened the night with a Spanish song we had never heard before! But for her second performance, ALL of us were singing along! Everyone knows “Let’s Get Loud” by now as it’s become one of the greatest party songs of all time. Jennifer changed into a sizzling red leotard that was covered in sparkles, diamonds, and feathers! Famed for her curvaceous backside, it was only right that she shook her booty like nobody’s business towards the end of the song. Watch the clip below!

On September 24, Jennifer pledged $1 million dollars to help Puerto Rico. “Alex Rodriguez and I, who are both New Yorkers, are using all our resources and relationships in entertainment, sports and business to garner support for Puerto Rico and the Caribbean,” she said in a press conference in New York. We love that she is putting where her mouth is and really stepping up to help.

HollywoodLifers, did you love Jennifer Lopez’s outfit at the Somos Live! Concert for Disaster Relief?