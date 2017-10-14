Jennifer Lopez Serenades Crowd With New Spanish Hit At One Voice: Somos Live

Jennifer Lopez put on one of the most emotional performances we’ve ever seen at the ‘One Voice: Somos Live!’ disaster relief event on Oct. 14, and we’re breaking it down for you here!

Jennifer Lopez, 47, is the host with the most! The singer and activist lit up the NBC soundstage in Los Angeles, CA on Oct. 14 for One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief, moving fans with a performance of her hit “Etunio.” We’ve actually never heard that song before so it was a real treat to hear it for the first time at such a monumental concert. The singer lit up the stage in a glittery, rose gold dress with sparkling tassels at the top. Could this be her greatest look yet? See pics from one of JLo’s sexiest photo shoots here.

Demi Lovato, Gwen Stefani, DJ Khaled and more stars will also be performing tonight, and the best part is that it’s all for a good cause. Along with her boyfriend Alex Rodriguez, 42, and ex Marc Anthony, JLo organized the special benefit concert telecast to “aid those in need from the effects of recent natural disasters.” Before leaving the stage, which was lit up with romantic candlelight during her show, the brunette bomshell thanked the fans for their generosity and for supporting the heartwarming cause.

The event intends to “help provide food, shelter, medicine, power and communications to the areas affected by the recent unprecedented devastation from natural disasters throughout the southern United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico and other affected areas in the Caribbean,” and money raised will benefit Feeding America, Save the Children, Habitat for Humanity, Unidos for Puerto Rico, United Way and UNICEF. So amazing!

