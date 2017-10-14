Halsey & G-Eazy Gush Over Each Other At Surprise Performance: ‘She’s The Most Beautiful Woman’

OMG! G-Eazy just joined Halsey on stage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn and it was amazing! Check it out right here!

Guess who took the stage at Halsey‘s, 23, Brooklyn concert on Oct. 13?! That’s right! None other her favorite fella G-Eazy, 28! And if that isn’t mind-blowing enough for you, they performed “No Limit” together! We can’t breathe! Afterwards they shared a kiss and some cute words for each other as well! Head here for tons more photos of Halsey and her man!

“That’s my boo boo,” the songstress said of G-Eazy after they smooched, according to our eyewitness. The rapper gushed, “She’s the most beautiful woman in the world.” Way too cute! Now, although she didn’t rap Cardi B‘s, 25, part she did join her man for the chorus and it was amazing! Nothing against JAY-Z, 47, and Beyonce, 36, or Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 48, but these two might just be the cutest couple in the music world!

As we previously reported, Halsey’s birthday was Sept. 23 and her BF pulled out all the stops for her special day! “G-Eazy is ready to take things to another level and is looking to wine and dine Halsey for her birthday,” a source close to the rapper told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY prior to the festivities. “He wants to make it all start a few days leading up to her birthday with various romantic gestures, like flowers and stuff like that. But he also wants to do things that she wants to do and make sure she feels like a million bucks. Even if it’s hanging out alone, that could do the trick. He’s basically planning to show her how he feels for her by pampering her like crazy!” Wow! We’re betting it was one unforgettable time!

Halsey and G-Eazy on stage tonight! pic.twitter.com/Vhimwu2FL0 — HALSEY UPDATES (@halseysupdating) October 14, 2017

