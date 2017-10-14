Gwen Stefani Looks Beyond Gorgeous In Leather Miniskirt & Dip-Dyed Hair At One Voice

Gwen Stefani looked absolutely gorgeous tonight at the One Voice: Somos Live! Concert For Disaster Relief benefit on Oct. 14. Not only did she perform ‘Underneath It All,’ she also debuted a new hairstyle!

Gwen Stefani, 48, looked absolutely amazing on stage for the benefit concert. Performing from L.A., she rocked an edgy black miniskirt, thigh-high boots, and a long-sleeve black shirt with red and white tassels on each side (see her look below). The crowd went WILD for her track “Underneath It All,” which originally debuted back in 2001. And speaking of throwbacks, the blonde beauty debuted a new hairstyle tonight! Styled by go-to guy Danilo, Gwen showed up tonight with black dip-dyed hair! Her makeup showcased her flawless skin. She is a Revlon brand ambassador, so you can copy her look with drugstore products! We love that!

The concert was organized by Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony and Alex Rodriguez to benefit areas throughout the United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico and the Caribbean which have recently been affected by natural disasters. Organizations directly benefitting from the money raised include Feeding America, Save the Children, Habitat for Humanity, Unidos for Puerto Rico, United Way and UNICEF.

“Right when the hurricane hit Puerto Rico, Marc and I got on the phone and started talking about what we could do,” Jennifer told PEOPLE. “Alex was right next to me and he started spitballing things we could do. From there, we just started organizing as many people as we could in our specific arenas and pulled this thing together.” We are so glad they did! It was an amazing show and it’s sure to help so many people.

