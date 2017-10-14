Gwen Stefani Brings Back Old Classic ‘Underneath It All’ At One Voice: Somos Live

Gwen Stefani is all about the love! At the One Voice: Somos Live benefit concert, the singer brought us back to 2001 with a wonderful performance of ‘Underneath It All.’ Catch her in action, here!

Gwen Stefani, 47, gave one of the best performances of the night from the NBC soundstage in Los Angeles, CA on Oct. 14. She had fans falling in love all over again with an intense rendition of her hit “Underneath It All” at One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief. Watch a short clip of her moving performance below!

The audience was absolutely mesmerized by her beautiful voice, as they used their phones as lighters and waved them in the air. At one point the blonde bombshell even let the crowd take over and sing the song. Not only were her vocals on point tonight, she also looked the part! Gwen rocked a leather miniskirt, black thigh-high boots, and debuted a new makeover with her hair! The normally platinum blonde songstress added a streak of black across her high ponytail. The dip-dye trend is back, you guys! See all of Gwen’s sexiest pics.

Demi Lovato, Jennifer Lopez, DJ Khaled and more artists are on the bill tonight, and they’re coming together to “help provide food, shelter, medicine, power and communications to the areas affected by the recent unprecedented devastation from natural disasters throughout the southern United States, Mexico, Puerto Rico and other affected areas in the Caribbean,” as a press release explained. Proceeds from One Voice: Somos Live! go to amazing organizations like Feeding America, Save the Children, Habitat for Humanity, Unidos for Puerto Rico, United Way and UNICEF. Incredible!

