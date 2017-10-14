Gwen Stefani Flashes Black Lace Bra In Sexy Outfit After Ringing In B-Day With Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani showed off her fierce style in Los Angeles on Oct. 12, flashing her lace bra after celebrating her b-day with Blake Shelton. He showered her with affection, so she must be feeling like a million bucks!

Gwen Stefani, 48, proved she’s still every bit the trendsetter! The songstress dressed to impress while enjoying a low-key walk in Los Angeles, looking casual and chic in her ripped jeans and loose-fitting tank top on Oct. 12. With her crimson red lips and black lace bra peeking out the sides, Gwen was serving up the fierceness. She even accessorized to perfection, opting for cat-eye sunglasses and a few choker necklaces. Blake Shelton, 41, must be out there drooling somewhere, especially after seeing his leading lady’s sexy style. The lovebirds recently teamed up for a sugary-sweet duet on her Christmas album and they also rung in her b-day together! These two are still head over heels about each other, especially considering his heartwarming message. Click to see pics of Blake and Gwen, here.

“Happy Birthday @gwenstefani!!! Why don’t you go ahead and NEVER break my heart!!!!” he tweeted while celebrating the special occasion on Oct. 3. It’s obvious the feelings between them are mutual, especially considering her adorable response to his post. “@blakeshelton thank u for saving my life gx,” she gushed, alongside a heart and prayer-hands emoji. Can we say, relationship goals?! The couple found love while spending time together on The Voice in 2014, and their feelings for each other continue to grow stronger. Blake and Gwen packed on the PDA all summer long and he recently swooned over his girlfriend during an intimate performance.

Blake tried not to blush after bringing Gwen onstage during the Sept. 29 concert at the Ole Red Tishomingo in Oklahoma. In between songs, he gushed over their blossoming romance and even joked around a bit, recounting when they first “starting to hang out together and…mess around.” Gwen gave him a quick look and laughed it off, so he hilariously added, “You know, texting each other.” She documented the epic gig via Instagram, as he slayed the stage while performing “Neon Light,” “The Baby,” and “A Guy With A Girl.” We can only imagine the amazing date nights they’ve got planned over the holidays!

HollywoodLifers, do you love Gwen Stefani’s sexy and chic style? Tell us, below!