Farrah Abraham, 26, Wants Boob & Butt Implants After 2nd Vaginal Tightening

Now that she’s had a second vaginal rejuvenation, Farrah Abraham is on a plastic surgery kick, and HollywoodLife.com has the EXCLUSIVE details on the procedures she wants done next!

There’s more plastic surgery on the way for Farrah Abraham! “There’s several procedures she still has on her wish list,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “At some point in the near future, Farrah would like another boob job to increase her cup size again, and she really wants to get butt implants. She also wants to get some lipo-sculpting to add some definition to her stomach and abs. Then, of course, there’s her ongoing botox and fillers — there’s no way Farrah would ever stop having those now. She absolutely loves the plumped up look she gets from them.” Our insider adds that, in the distant future, the Teen Mom OG star may also get a neck and face lift.

Farrah recently underwent a vaginal rejuvenation procedure for the second time, and she proudly shared photos AND a NSFW video from the surgery. The procedure is meant to make the vagina more “tight and firm.” Farrah hasn’t been shy about the work she’s had done on her body in the past, so it’s no surprise that she’d willingly share so much like this. In the past, the 26-year-old has had various breast augmentations, a rhinoplasty, chin implant, butt tightening and lip injections. She had her first surgery in 2012.

Things haven’t always gone perfect during her procedures, though. In fact, she even had to visit the doctors from Botched after one lip injection surgery went VERY wrong and her lips puffed up to a HUGE size in 2015. “My body had an extreme reverse reaction,” she explained. At the time, she revealed her plans to still get injections again in the future, although the doctors advised her against it.

