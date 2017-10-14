Chicago Cubs Vs. Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream — Watch The NLCS Playoffs Game 1

October baseball. On Saturday, Oct.14th, the Los Angeles Dodgers will battle the Chicago Cubs in game 1 of the MLB’s National League Championship Series. Catch every home run in this game and watch the baseball playoffs starting at 8pm EST online here!

Cy Young winning pitcher Clayton Kershaw will be starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers in game one of the National League Pennant series against the tired Chicago Cubs. The Cubbies will leave their starting pitcher decision until NLCS game time Saturday as they are coming off a wild NLDS series against the Washington Nationals. The Cubs enjoyed a dramatic game 5 win that needed every arm in the pen and rotation practically to get the job done. The Dodgers will be well-rested before beginning this series enjoying several days off having swept the Arizona Diamondbacks in the NLDS. Watch Chicago Cubs Vs Los Angeles Dodgers Live Stream Online Here Via TBS.com.

If this series is decided by pitching then give the edge to the Dodgers who finished the regular season with 103 wins, more than any other team in the MLB. The Dodgers have one of the best pitchers in all of baseball starting in this opener. With 3 Cy Young Awards to his name, Clayton could earn a fourth with a solid start in this game and a World Series title. Behind Clayton is one of the strongest bullpens in the majors. The Cubs will have their hands full against the best pitching in baseball.

But if this opening game becomes an offensive battle, the edge may still go to the Dodgers. With rookie sensation Cody Bellinger hitting the ball out of the park at an alarming rate the Dodgers have a young team that can take the ball deep. Justin Turner is LA’s hard-hitting third baseman and outfielder Yasiel Puig is enjoying his greatest numbers as a Dodger. The Cubs may have won the NLCS, and the World Series in 2016, but they are going to have a challenge opening on the road against this stacked Dodger team.

FOUR appearances out of the ‘pen in a 5-game series? Yeah, Wade Davis can #CarryTheFreight. A post shared by MLB ⚾ (@mlb) on Oct 13, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this epic game 1? Do you think the Dodgers will win the opener or can the Cubs pull off an upset? Let us know who you got in this one!