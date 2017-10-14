Demi Lovato Brings Audience To Tears With Emotional Rendition Of ‘Hallelujah’

Demi Lovato stepped up for an amazing cause when she performed at ‘One Voice: Somos Live!’ tonight, treating fans to an incredible rendition of ‘Hallelujah.’

Demi Lovato, 25, is just the best! She commanded the NBC soundstage in Los Angeles, CA on Oct. 14, giving fans one of her best performances ever at One Voice: Somos Live! A Concert for Disaster Relief. While most of us expected the brunette beauty to sing one of her own songs, she surprised everyone by performing a beautiful rendition of “Hallelujah,” originally sung by Leonard Cohen. If we’re being completely honest here, Demi’s sentimental show brought us to tears. The stage was lit up with images of candlelit, and she looked so beautiful in a peach-colored dress with classic retro waves in her hair. Watch below!

Jennifer Lopez, Gwen Stefani, DJ Khaled and more artists are performing tonight, too, and the special benefit concert telecast aids “those in need from the effects of recent natural disasters.” Proceeds will benefit organizations like Feeding America, Save the Children, Habitat for Humanity, Unidos for Puerto Rico, United Way and UNICEF. So important! See pics of the devastation Hurricane Maria caused in Puerto Rico.

Demi has been everywhere lately! The popstar released her new album Tell Me You Love Me on Sept. 29, and will open up about her struggles with addiction in a new documentary called Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated. “I’m on a journey to discover what it’s like to be free of all demons,” she said in a teaser trailer for the doc, which drops on Oct. 17. We can’t wait to learn more about Demi!

