Blake Griffin’s Romantic Plan To Make Kendall His Committed Girlfriend Revealed By Source

The romance between Blake Griffin and Kendall Jenner is heating up, but these two aren’t ‘official’ – yet! Blake has reportedly fallen for the ‘KUWTK’ star and has a plan to become her boyfriend!

Blake Griffin, 28, reportedly has found the one in Kendall Jenner, 21. The Los Angeles Clippers star has fallen head over heels for her (and considering he’s 6’10, that’s quite a distance.) “He is super into her,” a source tells PEOPLE, and the feeling is mutual. “She thinks he’s dorky and funny, but also cool and sexy. She thinks he has a certain attractive ‘swagger.’” As these two are spending more time together, the source says that Blake is “doing everything in his power to make Kendall his girlfriend.”

Awww. How romantic! However, despite Blake’s plans, Kendall is keeping him “at arm’s length.” What? What would keep Kendall from opening her heart to a man who thinks she’s incredibly dope? Well, her job, as the source says Kendall’s so busy, she can’t really commit 100% to Blake. “She’s always working and traveling and knows a full-blown relationship isn’t necessarily the best idea,” the source tells PEOPLE, “but things are heating up and she is for sure enjoying dating him.”

Hey, good on Kendall for not sacrificing her career for a boy. However, from the way these two lovebirds act, it seems like their love can withstand Kendall’s busy schedule. They kicked off the Halloween season together, having a terrifyingly good time while visiting Queen Mary’s Dark Harbor in Long Beach. Nothing like a haunted house (or in this case, a haunted ship) to make someone cling tight to you. Kendall certainly wasn’t afraid of hanging with Blake’s friends. She totally crashed his “Boys Night Out” and looked as if she was right at home.

Even though Kendall and Blake aren’t officially official, they have already started talking about kids. Yes! With all of Kendall’s sisters reportedly pregnant – from Kylie Jenner, 20, to Khloe Kardashian, 32, to Kourtney Kardashian, 38, possibly being knocked up with Younes Bendjima’s child – Kendall and Blake talked about what their kid would look like. They even joked what “an amazing athlete their [kid] would be,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com.

