So cute! Tyga and Blac Chyna reunited for their son King Cairo’s adorable birthday party on Oct. 14! Check out this clip from the festivities!

Sure, Blac Chyna, 29, and her ex Tyga, 27, have had some rocky moments since parting ways. But on Oct. 14, they both took the high road to ensure their son King Cairo‘s 5th birthday party was something special! And, thanks to some sly videographer, you can take a peek at the birthday boy’s shindig with his famous parents! Fair warning: It is really, really cute! Head here for tons more photos of Blac through the years!

In the clip, Chyna and Tyga casually socialize as their son happily feasts! Dream Kardashian even makes an appearance and she it absolutely precious! Later on, we get to watch King blow out on all the candles on his huge cake! It’s hard to guess the theme of the party but some ninjas were definitely on hand! Where was our invitation to this afternoon of cuteness!?

Chyna has recently come under fire from Lamar Odom‘s, 37, rumored girlfriend Maddy Morebucks, who slammed for her hard-partying lifestyle. About the same time on Oct. 12, a report surfaced that Blac and Lamar have struck up a romance! MediaTakeOut first dropped the bomb that Dream’s mama might be seeing Khloe Kardashian‘s, 33, ex-husband along with this quote: “Lamar always had a crush on Chyna but Chyna never acted on it. They’ve been bonding over all the f*ck sh*t the Kardashians have done to them. Now they’re datin(sic).” Are you as confused by all this drama as we are?! It seems once you’re in the Kardashian’s orbit, there’s no getting out!

Happy birthday king Cairo #blacchyna #tyga # kingcairo #dreamkardashian A post shared by California (@_classicyearbook) on Oct 14, 2017 at 3:40pm PDT

