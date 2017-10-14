Sexiest Kardashian Halloween Costumes: Kim As A Mermaid & More

No one does Halloween like the Kardashians and Jenners do Halloween. From Kim Kardashian’s sexy mermaid costume to Kylie’s super hot Xtina outfit, these are the sexiest Kardashian Halloween costumes — so far!

The Kardashians and Jenners always go all out for Halloween. They’ve totally slayed the holiday over the years with sexy and spooky costumes. Kim Kardashian, 36, loves to rock super sexy Halloween looks. One of her most iconic looks is her mermaid costume from a Midori Halloween Party in 2012. From the seashell bra to the green sequined tale, Kim gave Ariel a run for her money.

But that’s not Kim’s only super hot Halloween costume. She channeled her inner Poison Ivy for Halloween in 2011. She looked incredible in the outfit made of sparkly green leaves. Oh, and how could we forget her fiery red hair! Kim keeps upping her game every Halloween. We can’t wait to see what she does this year!

Kim’s younger sister Kylie Jenner, 20, also takes Halloween to a whole new level. Kylie dressed as Christina Aguilera, 36, from her sexy “Dirrty” video in 2016, complete with blonde hair, a nose piercing, and chaps. The year before, Kylie channeled her inner Xena: Warrior Princess for Halloween. She wore embellished bra top, black and gold leather shoulder caps, a black skirt with seriously high slits. Kylie teamed up with her now ex-boyfriend Tyga, 27, for a number of hot Halloween costumes. She dressed up as the Bride of Chucky and a sexy skeleton to go along with Tyga’s costume. Will Kylie debut her baby bump this Halloween? Time will tell!

Khloe Kardashian, 33, and Tristan Thompson, 26, had the coolest and possibly hottest couple costume in 2016. They went as Marvel Comics characters Storm and Black Panther. They killed it celebrating their first Halloween together. Take a look at the rest of the sexiest Kardashian Halloween costumes in our gallery now!

HollywoodLifers, which Kardashian Halloween costume is your fave? Let us know!