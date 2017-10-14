Bernice Burgos Gives Tiny Blonde Competition By Debuting Lighter Hair On Nigeria Vacay

While on vacation in Nigeria, Bernice Burgos tried out a new blonde hairstyle — but does she rock lighter locks better than her nemesis, Tiny? Vote here!

Bernice Burgos is always down to try something different, and that’s just what she did by testing out a blonde wig while vacationing in Nigeria on Oct. 13. “Whatcha all think about this wig?” she asked her Instagram followers, while showing off the hair in a video on her Story. “They want me to change colors!” We only get a quick glimpse at Bernice’s temporary ‘do, but considering we’re so used to seeing her with much darker locks, it was definitely a big change! Of course, we also can’t help but being reminded of Tiny when it comes to blonde hair, and you can vote below for who you think wears it best!

Earlier this year, a social media feud erupted between Tiny and Bernice. The gorgeous model was linked to T.I. after his divorce from the Xscape singer, leading to speculation that, perhaps, Bernice’s relationship with the rapper started before his split. It all started when Tiny referred to T.I.’s other woman as a “pass around b****” on Instagram, which led Bernice to defend herself on Snapchat and insist that she didn’t break up the longtime couple’s marriage. In April, Tiny appeared on The Wendy Williams show and confirmed that Bernice was not in the picture until after the split.

T.I. and Bernice never confirmed that anything was going on between them, but they were seen together on various occasions throughout the spring. In June, though, he was back to spending time with Tiny, and by the end of this summer, they were basically full-on back together. Although she insists they’re still just “working” on the relationship, there have been no signs of the divorce moving forward, and the marriage definitely seems to be back on track!

