Comedian Amanda Seales Blasts Miley Cyrus’ Pop Remix Of Cardi Bi’s Hit — It’s ‘More White Bullsh*t’

Miley Cyrus, 24, kicked off her Tonight Show takeover with a game of “musical genre challenge” with Jimmy Fallon, 43, which resulted in some incredible covers of hit tracks including Sublime’s “Santeria” with a Latin vibe and R. Kelly‘s “Ignition (Remix)” as a bluegrass twanger! But the most memorable moment was when she gave Cardi B‘s mega-hit “Bodak Yellow” a pop twist! However, not everyone was having her lighthearted take on the Hot 100 track. Comedian Amanda Seales, 36, took to Instagram on Oct. 14 to slam Miley for her cover! Check out tons more photos of “Malibu” singer right here!

“Today in #morewhitebullsh*t. Bodak No-No, Miley,” she captioned a photo of Miley. “You lost all access to these 808s. (and I don’t care if it was for a game on a late night show, cuz I don’t want ANY hip hop reference leaving her mouth at any point, at any time, and she was told the game before she played it. Bye bye.” Yikes! Although Amanda is calling her out for her performance, this does not appear to be where her grievances with the pop star began.

It’s possible the comedian is responding to Miley’s comment from earlier this year in which she explained her misgivings with hip-hop culture. “But I also love that new Kendrick [Lamar] song [“Humble”]: ‘Show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretch marks.’ I love that because it’s not, ‘Come sit on my d*ck, suck on my c*ck,'” she told Billboard in May. “I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much ‘Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my c*ck’ — I am so not that.”

