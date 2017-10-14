Wendy Williams Thinks She’s Way Smarter Than 50 Cent & Is Planning Epic Clap Back

Watch out, 50 Cent! The rapper majorly dissed Wendy Williams, and now, she’s planning a vicious response of her own, HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned.

The feud between Wendy Williams and 50 Cent is heating up, and while she’s kept quiet following his terrible disses, the silence won’t last long. “Wendy isn’t just going to let this slide,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She’s planning an epic clap back to put 50 firmly in his place. She knows it’s open season on her marriage right now, so she’s not surprised 50 went there, and she’s so used to people slamming her looks that it just slides right off her back. Wendy never backs down from a war of words, and she believes she’s way smarter than 50, anyway!”

Wendy’s latest fight started on her show Oct. 13, when she put in her two cents about the rapper’s family drama. She essentially told 50 to grow up and “get his life together.” Clearly, he didn’t take too kindly to her comments, because he went OFF on her on Instagram later that day. In his post, he referenced the recent rumors that Wendy’s husband, Kevin Hunter, is allegedly cheating on her, a story she has viciously denied. “He deserve a side chick for talking to you, you ugly motherf***er,” he wrote. “Focus on your own s***, b****.” 50 also poked fun at the way Wendy looks in his posts.

He continued his tirade on Oct. 14, begging Wendy’s rival, Angie Martinez, to get a show of her own “so we don’t have to look at this dog face b**** no more.” YIKES! Wendy loves to give responses to her haters during her show, which won’t air again until Monday — but we can definitely expect her to comment on this one when she’s back on our TV screens!

