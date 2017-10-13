Here’s Why 50 Cent & Wendy Williams Are Feuding & He’s Trolling Her Online

Yikes! 50 Cent didn’t hold back when he slammed Wendy Williams on Oct. 13, but there’s a lot more to this heated feud than meets the eye. Here’s why the tension between them has reached a boiling point!

Wendy Williams, 53, and 50 Cent, 42, are both unafraid to speak their minds. The drama between them recently made headlines, after the rapper majorly roasted her on social media, bashing her looks and claiming that she deserves to be cheated on by her husband and more! So when did this nasty rivalry reach new heights? It was only a day ago that 50 made an “insensitive joke” at the expense of his eldest son Marquise Jackson, posting a flyer (see below) for a party he’s throwing in NY on Oct. 13, seemingly poking fun at the fact that he won’t have to pay for child support any longer. The rapper later apologized for his controversial remarks, explaining how he’s had a tough upbringing. “Excuse me if I seem a little [insensitive] at times,” 50 wrote. “I’m different. I came up a little harder than these guys. I make no excuses. I never met my father and my mother got killed when I was 8.”

Here’s where Wendy comes into the mix. The talk show host addressed 50’s apology to his son on Oct. 13, confessing how she jokes around with her parents too, but never goes that far. “I don’t care that you didn’t grow up with a father…whatever happened when you were 8; that you were shot nine times,” she explained to the audience. “You’re 42. You’ve got a 21-year-old son. You know? Get your life [together].” It wasn’t long until 50 heard about her comments, regarding his child support beef with Marquise and his son’s mom, Shaniqua Tompkins. That’s when he took to Instagram, slamming Wendy and reminding her to not “f–k around in the wrong section.”

“Wendy Williams just told me to get my life together, smh your husband is not a bad man,” 50 wrote in his first post. “He deserve a side chick for talking to you, you ugly motherf**ker Focus on your own sh*t bitch. Oh yeah we in club LUST tonight your invited. LOL.” To add fuel to the fire, 50 shared a paparazzi shot taken of Wendy during a recent vacation with her husband, Kevin Hunter. His diss comes shortly after reports surfaced, claiming that Kevin was having a decade-long affair with a massage therapist, Sharina Hudson. 50 continued to slam Wendy, sharing a side by side shot of her and a lion, comparing their appearances. It looks like this feud is far from over!

