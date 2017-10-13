‘Bond 25’ Eyeing Christopher Nolan To Take Film In A ‘Completely Different Direction’

The next James Bond movie is going to be unlike anything we’re used to — and a beloved director may be running it all.

“Directors are lining up to do the next Bond film,” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY about Bond 25, the next addition to the famous series. While Yann Demange, Denis Villeneuve and David Mackenzie‘s names have all been thrown into the mix, our source says that the top pick goes to Christopher Nolan.

“They want to take the franchise in a completely different direction,” the source added. “The producers don’t want him to be the ladies’ man he has been known for and actually want him to get married. Everyone feels Christopher would be the best to steer the film in the direction they are seeking.”

Over the past seven years, Nolan as notably directed some of the biggest films of the year, including Dunkirk, Interstellar, Dark Knight Rises and Inception, and we all know he’s not afraid to take on a beloved story.

As we previously told you, Daniel Craig officially has signed on to reprise his role of James Bond, after previously trashing the story and “playing hard to get.” Once the news came out, alleged script spoilers began to leak, claiming that this Bond would be a lot like Taken. “Bond quits the secret service, and he’s in love and gets married,” a source told Page Six, adding that his wife will be Dr. Madeleine Wann, played by Léa Seydoux in Spectre. Their source added that he ends up heading back to the service after his wife gets killed.

