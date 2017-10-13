WomenBoycottTwitter: Why HollywoodLife & Others Are Staging A Full Twitter Blackout

On Oct. 13, thousands of Twitter users, including HollywoodLife, are refusing to post on the social media platform to protest the recent suspension of Rose McGowan’s account.

HollywoodLife.com is proudly standing in solidarity with Rose McGowan and all victims of sexual assault by taking part in the #WomenBoycottTwitter protest on Oct. 13. Rose has been incredibly vocal against Harvey Weinstein as more and more sexual harassment allegations come to light, and Twitter shockingly suspended her account for several hours on Oct. 11 and Oct. 12. The idea to respond with a Twitter boycott came from software engineer, Kelly Ellis. “#WomenBoycottTwitter Friday, October 13th. In solidarity w. @rosemcgowan and all the victims of hate and harassment Twitter fails to support.”

When Rose’s account was suspended, she took to Instagram to fire back, writing, “Twitter has suspended me. There are powerful voices at work. Be my voice #whywomendontreport.” Eventually, Twitter made a public statement about the suspension, explaining that her account wasn’t locked because of her tweets about Harvey, but rather, because she blasted out a private phone number, which is a violation of the site’s Terms of Service. “The Tweet was removed and her account has been unlocked,” Twitter wrote. “We will be clearer about these policies and decisions in the future. Twitter is proud to empower and support the voices on our platforms, especially those that speak truth to power.”

Once her account was unlocked, Rose returned to tweeting, starting out by questioning why her account was shut down, but Donald Trump’s never has been. “When will nuclear war violate your terms of service?” she asked. She clearly didn’t accept Twitter’s explanation, either, as she added, “To all of us who have been hurt and silenced #RISE #ROSEARMY is here and our voices are mighty.” She went on to accuse Harvey of raping her, and claimed that when she told execs at Amazon about it…they did nothing.

Celebrities including John Cusack, Alyssa Milano and Mark Ruffalo have proudly tweeted that they will be taking part in #WomenBoycottTwitter, and it’s likely that plenty more will also join in.

HollywoodLifers, will you join in for #WomenBoycottTwitter?