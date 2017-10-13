‘Lore’: 5 Things You Need To Know Before Binging The Spooky & Scary New Series

‘Lore’ fittingly debuted on Amazon on Friday, Oct. 13. The trailer is very intriguing, but what is this show all about? Here are 5 things you need to know before watching ‘Lore!’

1. Lore is based on a very popular podcast! Aaron Mahnke is the creator, producer, and host of the hit podcast Lore, which is all about exploring true life scary stories. New podcast episodes are released every two weeks on Mondays. Aaron’s podcast has been adapted into a television show for Amazon, with Aaron remaining the narrator of these spooky tales.

2. The show stars some of your favorite actors! The cast includes Teen Wolf’s Holland Roden, The X-Files’s Robert Patrick, True Blood’s Kristin Bauer van Straten, Adam Goldberg, Colm Feore, and Campbell Scott. This is Holland’s first role after 6 seasons of Teen Wolf! She stars as Bridget Cleary in one episode, and she is so good.

3. Each episode is a different story. Lore is all about the anthology format. The stories include one about a woman whose husband who thinks she’s been possessed by a changeling, possessed dolls, werewolves, and so much more! Yeah, it’s super creepy! Long story short, you’re going to be obsessed with Lore.

4. Lore is unlike any show you’ve seen on TV. The show is visually stunning. Lore combines narration, documentary footage, narration, historical mixed media, and cinematic scenes for a truly unique show. Every episode is such a thrill ride both visually and story wise.

5. You can binge all the episodes now! All 6 episodes are available to watch on Amazon Prime now. You can only watch if you have an Amazon Prime Video membership! Basically, Lore will really get you in the mood for Halloween!

