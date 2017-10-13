Travis Scott Ditches Pregnant Kylie Jenner In L.A. To Live It Up In NYC: Are They On The Rocks?

Uh oh! Travis Scott’s busy schedule has been keeping him away from Kylie Jenner all week-long, as split rumors continue to swirl. The rapper was living it up to the fullest in NYC, so is there really trouble in paradise?!

Travis Scott, 25, isn’t slowing down his hustle! The “Antidote” rapper celebrated the launch of Ksubi x Travis Scott capsule collection on Oct. 12 at the new store in SoHo, but Kylie Jenner, 20, was no where in sight. Even so, he appeared to be in great spirits while hosting the epic VIP launch party, even performing several of his biggest hits for the packed crowd. Fans lined up around the block to get into the shindig, especially since Travis was there, posing for photos and greeting attendees. Travis has been booked solid with gigs, recently teaming up with SZA, 26, for a surprise pop-up show in NYC. Meanwhile, fans have been eager to know if all is still well with Kylie and him, since there’s been reports of them splitting! See pics of Kylie’s alleged baby bump, here.

Kylie is reportedly expecting a child with Travis in Feb. 2018, but she’s been struggling to deal with her beau being away while touring. As we previously reported, “she’s always had a hard time doing the long distance thing, but it’s extra hard being pregnant,” an insider close to the reality star told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “All she wants is to have Travis at home with her.” She’s currently adjusting to so many life changes and it’s even more difficult since her boyfriend isn’t around to help her cope. “All sorts of fears come up while he’s out on the road,” our source added. Travis hasn’t given her any cause for concern, but “there are days she’s filled with doubt and wonders if he’s really going to stick around for her and the baby.”

Fans are still waiting for an epic announcement from Kylie or Travis, since neither have confirmed or denied the baby rumors. The makeup mogul is reportedly about 4-5 months along with Travis’s baby, which is allegedly a little girl, even though many speculate that she’s hinted it’s a boy. Since the exciting news broke, Kylie has strategically hidden her alleged baby bump on the ‘gram, adding more fuel to the fire! There must be something in the Calabasas water, since Khloe Kardashian, 33, is reportedly pregnant with Tristan Thompson‘s baby and Kim Kardashian, 36, recently confirmed that she and Kanye West, 40, are expecting their third child.

