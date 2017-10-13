Tom Arnold Applauds & ‘Respects’ Rose McGowan For ‘Busting’ Harvey Weinstein’s Balls

As a fellow victim of sexual abuse, Tom Arnold loves Rose McGowan for taking on Harvey Weinstein. Tom EXCLUSIVELY tells us that he thinks Rose’s ‘take no prisoners’ attitude is the right way to handle this ‘f*cked up’ scandal.

When it comes to Rose McGowan’s attacks on Harvey Weinstein, 65, after his history of alleged sexual abuse was revealed, her biggest cheerleader is none other than Tom Arnold, 58. The Dead Ant star, who was abused as a child, has been in contact with Rose, communicating with her as she relives this horrible experience again. “We’ve been DM’ing,” he EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com while at Imagine LA’s Imagine Ball. “I love Rose and I think it’s amazing what she’s doing and she is busting balls, as she would say. I’ve got a lot of respect for her and she is taking no prisoners and she’s doing it right. So yes, we have been messaging back and forth and I have a million pounds of respect for her.”

Rose, 44, was one of the actresses named in The New York Times’ explosive exposé over Harvey’s decades of alleged sexual assault. Instead of avoiding the spotlight, Rose has run headfirst into it. She was even suspended from Twitter, but not even that could stop her. In fact, Tom thinks that a lot is going to change in the wake of this report – and not just in Hollywood. “Oh, I think a lot of things are going to happen everywhere,” he tells HollywoodLife.com. “You’ll see it in the television business as well. All this dinosaur stuff is ridiculous and egregious.

“You know, it’s ironic that we have someone in the White House that’s a part that and who’s a part of the problem,” he said, making a jab at President Donald Trump, 71. “But, maybe that reflection is the reason people are stepping up. And, I was think about it earlier today that maybe all of us men should take a knee for a year and let women do everything because they’re fully as capable as men are to run these businesses and these studios as well. Let’s let them be in charge, and I mean that for real because we have f*cked things up and it’s got to be better.”

You are not alone. I could feel it in the hugs and see it in the tears of women last night after my share in Shreveport & it does get better https://t.co/HumjIIySOA — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) October 13, 2017

The essence of most perpetrators is limelight. Whether priest, family member, plant foreman or studio exec. The use fear & power to silence. https://t.co/1zhTaBRXne — Tom Arnold (@TomArnold) October 13, 2017

This scandal must have hit hard for Tom. He said that from ages 4 to 7, while growing up in Iowa, he was abused by a 19-year-old male babysitter. “He wanted me to play a game, and he wanted me to learn it so I could play it every time,” he told PEOPLE in 2008. “I knew it was weird and I was scared, but I didn’t know what sex was.” Tom said that when he was 30 years old, he tracked down the babysitter and confronted him “at his office. Coming out of the building, I felt pure joy.”

