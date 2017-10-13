So hot! Tiny dropped by the BET her Fights Breast Cancer event on Oct. 13 in an absolutely stunning dress and we can’t get enough of it! Check out the photos right here!

Wherever Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 42, goes, she is just bound to turn heads! The singer and reality star made an appearance at BET’s breast cancer charity event on Oct. 13 where she once again brought heaping helpings of sex appeal to the festivities! She arrived in an incredible pink dress that definitely showcased her ample assets! We gotta add that it did her insane curves justice too! Head here loads more photos of the pint-sized celeb and her hubby T.I., 37!

Tiny was joined on the red carpet by fellow Xscape members Kandi Burruss, 41, LaTocha Scott, 44, and Tamika Scott, 41. The event is designed to spread breast cancer awareness with testimonials and feature some performances from some acclaimed artists. It was airs on BET on Oct. 22 at 7 PST. Cannot. Wait. Tiny also managed to steal the spotlight when she attended the Black Music Moguls Brunch in Atlanta on Oct. 7!

T.I.’s better half looked all kinds of sexy when she showed up in a lacy black bodysuit that teased every inch of her enviable hourglass figure! She was an honoree at the star-studded event along with 2 Chainz, 40, and songwriter Kewan Prather. Later in the day, Tiny and T.I. attended a protest outside Houston’s, a restaurant facing allegations of discrimination in the Atlanta area. Tip even helped document the raucous crowd! We just can’t get enough of this super couple!

