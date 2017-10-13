Oh, hey now! NBA superstar Steph Curry loves himself some feet, his wife Ayesha revealed on the Oct. 13 episode of ‘The Real.’ When Steph asks her to send him some ‘nudes,’ she sends him pics of her unpolished toes!

We had no idea Steph Curry, 29, liked to get freaky in the bedroom! According to his adorable 28-year-old wife, Ayesha, the NBA superstar is a fan of feet. During the Oct. 13 episode of The Real, one of the hosts asked Ayesha to pull up an unusual pic she has in her phone and show it to the camera. So what did she do? She showed the camera a photo of her feet. Unsurprisingly, all the hosts gushed over Ayesha’s gorgeous toes, but then they asked her to explain herself. “What is that?!”

“So, this is going to turn into a whole other thing, but my husband really loves my feet. And so, like, the light was hitting them just right that day, and so I was like, ‘Let me just snap this photo and send him a picture of my feet!’ So when he says to ‘send nudes,’ that’s what he’s getting — a picture of my bare feet,” Ayesha explained. “I don’t know if he’s happy about that, but…” And then, the audience applauded her. Click here to see more pics of Steph Curry!

“It’s like foot porn. That’s what this is. Alright girl, now we know something about him — he like feet,” host Loni Love yelled in excitement. “He’s going to kill me,” Ayesha added. And she’s probably right! Oops. Watch the hilarious video above!

