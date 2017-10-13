Sofia Richie & Scott Disick: Why She Banned Him From Talking To Bella Thorne

Sofia Richie and Scott Disick may have only started dating just a few weeks ago, but she’s already giving him rules to follow, including never talking to his ex, Bella Thorne, ever again! Find out why, here.

“Sofia [Richie] might only be 19, but she has no problem laying down the law with Scott [Disick]. She has already started giving him rules about who he can and can’t talk to and one of the main people he’s banned from even texting is Bella Thorne. Sofia has made it clear that it’s either her or Bella, and Scott has chosen her. Sofia even made him block Bella’s number, she’s that hardcore. Scott is loving it. He likes how tough she is on him — it keeps him in line,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

It looks like Bella, 20, drew the short straw in this situation! Poor girl. As we previously told you, Scott, 34, and Bella had a pretty hot thing going just a few months ago, but it didn’t last long. And he soon moved on with Sofia Richie, whom he’s now dating. So from an outsider’s perspective, it makes sense that Sofia — the current girlfriend — wouldn’t want her man, Scott, to be talking to Bella — whom he used to date. We wouldn’t allow it either, however, we’re not sure we’d ask Scott to block Bella. That’s a pretty intense rule, if you ask us. But to each their own.

And Scott seems to enjoy dating Sofia. They recently posted a picture of themselves kissing, and they look pretty in love with each other. Either that, or they’re just having a lot of fun right now. Good for them!

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about Sofia Richie banning Scott Disick from talking to Bella Thorne? Have you ever done something similar? Tell us below!