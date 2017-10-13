Selena Gomez & The Weeknd Brave The Rain For Date Night Amidst Bella Hadid & Drake Dating Rumors

This is SO cute. New video shows Selena Gomez and The Weeknd covered up for a rainy date night at Universal Studios!

Selena Gomez, 25, would never let a little rain cancel a date night! Fans spotted the “Bad Liar” singer and her boyfriend of almost a year, The Weeknd, 27, at Universal Studios on Thursday night, October 12. In a short video posted on social media, one fan caught Selena smiling as she stood behind The Weeknd in line for the Jurassic Park ride. Selena was covered up in what appears to be a black poncho or rain coat, while The Weeknd was rocking a clear poncho with the hood up over his head. What’s a little rain when you’re young, in love and having fun?

Fans were obviously ecstatic about the sighting as they shared the video on Twitter. We’re sure that Selena and The Weeknd stopped by Halloween Horror Nights, too, which is located inside Universal Studios. One of the actors who works at the attraction even tweeted that they had the honor to scare both Selena and The Weeknd on their date night — how cool! The actor who tweeted about seeing Selena and The Weeknd even confessed that he desperately wanted to break character so he could praise them. How sweet is that? While we’re sure he’s bummed he didn’t get to chat with Selena and The Weeknd, he still has total bragging rights about giving them a scare!

Wtf! Just scared The Weeknd and Selena I'm too hyped lol — Nicholas Morillo (@Nickmor818) October 13, 2017

Usually when I see celebrities it's no big deal , but when I see certain people I really wanna break character and praise them LOL — Nicholas Morillo (@Nickmor818) October 13, 2017

